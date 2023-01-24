Expand / Collapse search
Vanna White slammed for 'Wheel of Fortune' outfit, Prince Harry snubs Elvis Presley's Graceland

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Fans were critical of Vanna White's outfit during a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," while Prince Harry took aim at Elvis Presley's Graceland in his book "Spare."

Fans were critical of Vanna White's outfit during a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," while Prince Harry took aim at Elvis Presley's Graceland in his book "Spare." (Rodin Eckenroth/Mike Coppola)

FASHION FAUX PAS - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that.’ Continue reading here…

ROYAL SNUB - Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid.' Continue reading here…

Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen exposed himself to her before filming "Home Improvement."

Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen exposed himself to her before filming "Home Improvement." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

‘I WOULD NEVER’ - Tim Allen slams Pamela Anderson's claim he exposed himself to her on 'Home Improvement' set when she was 23. Continue reading here…

EERIE TWEET - David Crosby tweeted that heaven is 'overrated,' 'cloudy' a day before his death. Continue reading here…

A DAUGHTER'S LOVE - Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough breaks silence on her death with touching throwback photo. Continue reading here…

Social media users were critical of Alec Baldwin's first Instagram post after it was announced he's facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Social media users were critical of Alec Baldwin's first Instagram post after it was announced he's facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter. (Jim Spellman)

‘YIKES’ - Alec Baldwin criticized for first Instagram post following involuntary manslaughter charges. Continue reading here…

BORN IN BOSTON - Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi. Continue reading here…

Jeremy Renner revealed more details about his horrific snow plow accident, including how many bones he broke.

Jeremy Renner revealed more details about his horrific snow plow accident, including how many bones he broke. (Jeremy Renner/ Instagram)

ROAD TO RECOVERY - Jeremy Renner reveals snowplow accident left him with '30 plus broken bones.' Continue reading here…

‘KIND OF FASCINATED’ - Tori Spelling 'couldn't stop' watching friend Denise Richards on OnlyFans, spent $400 in 2 days. Continue reading here…

STEPPING AWAY - Taylor Kinney takes leave of absence from 'Chicago Fire' to 'deal with a personal matter.' Continue reading here…

