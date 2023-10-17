Vanna White is ready to get inked, thanks to tattoo artist daughter

Vanna White says she wants to get matching tattoos with her daughter, a tattoo artist, "because it's her, and it would be her on me."

"I want to have matching hearts where she'll do a little heart on me, and she'll do one on herself," the "Wheel of Fortune" co-host told People. "I feel like I need to do that."

White is "so, so proud" of her 26-year-old daughter Gigi, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro. They also have a son, Nicholas "Nikko" Pietro.

"I said, ‘Gigi, why tattooing?’" the 66-year-old explained, saying she "never dreamed" her daughter, who has an art degree from NYU, would take that career path.

"She goes, ‘Mom, my art is on someone's body for the rest of their lives.’ I was like, ‘That's pretty cool.’ You have to be so good and confident. You can't mess up. So, she absolutely loves it. She's been doing that for the past three years and is doing a great job. I'm so, so proud of her."

Gigi has also worked as a photographer, according to People.

White said her son is "loving" his job in real estate, but he is also "artistic" and "does artwork for fun."

"That's his escape from the real world," she added. "From the time they were born, I wanted them to do whatever they wanted to do in life."

In 2007, she told Family Circle that being a mother is her "favorite job, the hardest but the most rewarding."

"Your whole life changes after you have children," she said. "You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You’re constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined."

In the new People interview, White also talked about her first beauty partnership she's promoting.

"Well, as you get older, I feel like you have to take care of yourself even more," she told the outlet. "When you're young, it's like, ‘Oh, I have my whole life.’ But I want to look the best that I can. Hopefully, this is the start of something big."

In an ad for the limited-time collection, White says, "As someone who's brought glamour into your homes for 40 years, I'm proud to introduce the Laura Geller Wheel of Fortune Makeup Collection."

While her longtime co-host Pat Sajak plans to retire from "Wheel" in 2024, White just extended her contact through 2026.