'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White is 'kind of scared' of plastic surgery, but won't rule it out

Vanna White has been a television icon for over 40 years.

As Pat Sajak's longtime co-host on "Wheel of Fortune," White has always been known for her classic fashion sense and her timeless beauty. As she revealed in a new interview, she is embracing the aging process while still not ruling out the possibility of plastic surgery.

"I don't look like this without all this makeup," White admitted while speaking to People. "But you know what? I am older and I accept my lines and wrinkles. Will I ever have plastic surgery? Maybe. But I'm kind of scared to do that. I'm not trying to look 30 years old again because I'm not."

White, 66, spoke to the outlet to promote a new collaboration with beauty brand Laura Geller. Fans can currently purchase items like an eyeshadow palette, a classic red lipstick and a face primer with packaging inspired by the game show.

"I think wrinkles are beautiful," she said. "Someone who is completely with no lines, they don't have any character. Be natural, be yourself and have personality."

Geller, head of the makeup brand known for catering to mature skin, told People, "Me and my team are massive fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and everybody loves Vanna. I mean, my God, everyone is just obsessed with her. To this day, I still watch ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ We knew that this would be the perfect alignment for us and for Vanna. Truly, she just represents natural beauty. She represents us and embodies our mission perfectly — that women don't disappear after 40. They just don't."

In addition to discussing makeup, White touched on skincare, explaining, "When you're young, it's like, 'Oh, I have my whole life,' and you don't think about it. As I'm getting older, I want to take care of my skin. I want to look the best I can."

While she always wears "heavy makeup" during tapings for "Wheel of Fortune," she said that she likes to go much lighter in her personal life.

She said, "When I'm not working, it's kind of nice to not have to wear full makeup. I just feel more natural when I'm not working and wearing heavy makeup. I'm not complaining about it, by the way. I like to be glam. Heavy makeup is good, so is light makeup."

"I think everybody has their own deal," she added, "you do whatever you do with aging. I'm just thinking of taking care of myself better."

White is currently hosting the 41st season of "Wheel of Fortune." She joined the show in 1982, a year after Sajak began hosting.

This season is Sajak's last, as he is set to retire when filming is complete. Next fall, White will join Ryan Seacrest when he takes over hosting duties. She is currently under contract to stay with the show through the 2025-26 season.