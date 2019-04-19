Felicity Huffman returns to the screen amid college scandal in Netflix series based on Central Park Five

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming series, "When They See Us," from Oscar-nominee Ava DuVernay about the infamous Central Park Five case.

The four-part scripted drama details the notorious 1989 true crime story where five male teens of color were falsely accused of raping and beating a white woman who was jogging in Central Park. They were all found guilty and spent decades in prison, only to be exonerated in 2014.

In the two-plus minute preview, someone unexpected also appears -- actress Felicity Huffman -- who plays Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor who was the head of the Manhattan district attorney’s sex crimes office at the time.

Huffman is currently embroiled in her own legal controversy. She pleaded guilty for her involvement in the recent college admissions scandal that stunned the nation.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," the "Desperate Housewives" alum said in a statement.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman continued. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

This show marks the first time Huffman will be on screen since the news of the scam broke in March.