Felicity Huffman's 'Desperate Housewives’ co-star Dana Delany says she’s handling admissions scam 'very well'

Felicity Huffman's "Desperate Housewives" co-star, Dana Delaney, is sharing how she feels about the college admissions scandal that has ensnared Huffman and dozens of other wealthy parents trying to get their kids into the nation's most prestigious colleges.

Following the 56-year-old actress' announcement earlier this week that she plans to plead guilty, Delaney commended Huffman for her statement.

"I just think that Felicity gave the perfect statement. And I think she’s handling it very well,” Delany, 63, told Us Weekly on Thursday. “I just wish her the best.”

On Monday, Huffman said that she accepts "full responsibility" for her actions. She is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a tax-deductible charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance exam.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," the actress said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman continued. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty," she concluded.

The Department of Justice revealed on Monday that Huffman was one of the 11 defendants, who were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and have agreed to plead guilty pursuant to plea agreements.

Huffman was arrested and released on a $250,000 bond last month.

More than four dozen people have been charged in the nationwide scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. A federal investigation into the matter – dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" – has been ongoing for more than a year.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They were not among those who've agreed to plead guilty — and were indicted on fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday