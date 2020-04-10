Vanessa Hudgens shares ‘Coachella memory’ on what would’ve been festival’s first weekend: ‘Felt like a fairy’

Vanessa Hudgens is spending her time self-isolating by thumbing through old posts.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself at Coachella on Friday, which would have been the music festival's first day of Weekend 1.

In the short clip, the former "High School Musical" star is seen twirling around in a colorful maxi dress paired with a sheer, iridescent cape.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS COACHELLA, STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVALS TO BE RESCHEDULED AMID GROWING CONCERN

"A little Coachella memory. This was one of my favorite outfits I’ve worn. A cause I felt like a fairy and b it was a great way to make space to dance lol🌴💖 u guys still planning on going in October? To SPOOKCHELLA? Lol," she captioned the post.

VANESSA HUDGENS SAYS CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS WERE 'TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT' AFTER BACKLASH

It was revealed in March that Coachella had been postponed amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Goldenvoice -- the entity behind the annual music festival held in Indio, Calif. -- stated that the event is now set to take place in October.

Last month, Hudgens faced backlash online from fans after she made some confusing comments about coronavirus on social media.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t,” she said during an Instagram Live session at the time about a potential quarantine lasting until the summer.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” she added.

ALL THE CELEBRITIES SLAMMED FOR 'TONE-DEAF' CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now," Hudgens backtracked.

After being heavily criticized, Hudgens took to Instagram Live the next day to state that her comments were taken out of context.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudgens concluded, “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report