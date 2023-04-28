‘Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder follows Hilary Swank, Demi Moore in naked pregnancy photo trend

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Stassi Schroeder is baring it all in her latest pregnancy snap.

The reality television star embraced her baby bump in a mirror selfie, completely nude, as she’s expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark.

"Didn’t feel like an absolute beast today so…pregnant thirst trap," Schroeder wrote on her Instagram Story.

ALEC BALDWIN’S DAUGHTER IRELAND BARES ALL IN NAKED PREGNANCY SNAP

The 34-year-old was seen covering herself up with one hand while holding her cell phone in the other. Her hair was placed in a top knot bun as she went for a natural make-up look.

Schroeder isn’t the only star to share a risqué pregnancy photo.

Celebrity mothers have been proudly displaying their naked baby bumps for years.

Stars including, Hilary Swank, Demi Moore, Jessica Simpson and others have showed off their bodies during their maternity journey.

Swank, 48, recently reminisced about when she was expecting.

Before the "Million Dollar Baby" actress welcomed fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, she bared her baby bump in a nude maternity photoshoot.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Swank stunned in a black-and-white photo, as she showed off a soft glam look and had her wavy hair over her shoulders.

The photographer shared the photo on Instagram, and Swank sang his praises in her own post writing, "Thank you @brianbowensmith for capturing one of my favorite moments in time, being pregnant (next to having my babies earth-side and meeting and marrying my husband."

She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

In February, Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin stripped down for a pregnancy photo.

The 27-year-old posted a nude mirror selfie on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump.

"bb on board," she captioned her post.

In the racy snap , Baldwin is seen showing off her tattoos and wearing nothing but a towel on her head. Ireland stood in front of a shower and covered up her chest with her hand, as her phone blocked her face in the naked shot.

In February 2021, Emily Ratajkowski welcomed her first child with her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model named their child Sylvester Apollo Bear, she revealed on Instagram at the time.

Leading up to her birth, the bikini designer posted a nude selfie of her baby bump and spoke out candidly about her maternity journey.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

"Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy butt. I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way I know I’m going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon," she penned on her social media.

Ratajkowski posed for a mirror selfie in a large bathroom with glass windows and white-tiled walls. She covered her upper body with her arm while she snapped the photo.

The former professional wrestling tag team, Brie and Nikki Bella took their pregnancy by storm.

The identical twin sisters candidly spoke out about their baby journey together, while they posed nude for a black-and-white maternity photoshoot.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times," Nikki shared in part on her social media.



"And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine."

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE ARE GRANDPARENTS AS RUMER GIVES BIRTH TO BABY GIRL: 'PURE LOVE'

Demi Moore graced the Vanity Fair cover with her beautiful baby bump front and center.

In a September 2019 interview, Moore confessed that her pregnancy photoshoot had been originally for her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' family only.

"It was one they did for me and the family and I said, 'Wouldn’t it be amazing if they had the courage to put me on the cover?' And they called back and wanted to do it," Moore, told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

Moore was pregnant with Rumer, her first child with Willis, at the time of the shoot. She rocked short black hair and diamond-studded jewelry in the fabulous photo.

Jessica Simpson followed in Moore's footsteps with an over-the-top maternity photoshoot in 2016.

The "Irresistible" singer posed on the cover of Elle Magazine with her wind-blown blonde hair and matching silver-and-gold jewelry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Simpson, 42, now has three children with husband Eric Johnson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mom of three embraces motherhood and often shares photos on social media of her happy family.