Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says he never reconciled with Eddie Van Halen before star’s death

Michael Anthony wished he had the chance to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen before his death.

The former Van Halen bassist recently joined the "Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown" podcast where he discussed his relationship with the legendary guitarist, who passed away in October 2020 at age 65 from cancer.

"We actually hadn’t spoken and unfortunately we didn’t get a chance to," the 66-year-old admitted. "It kind of bothers me because we had some issues that were never resolved."

"But, I mean, what can you do?" Anthony continued. "It was on the track of a reunion, which I’m really sad that it never happened. But life, the show goes on."

Anthony joined the rock band in 1974, People magazine reported on Monday. According to the outlet, he was later replaced by Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, in 2006.

"Eddie was very private about how ill he was," Anthony told the outlet. "We all knew he was ill, but it was a real shock to all of us."

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

"He was the best father I could ask for," Wolfgang, 29, wrote in a social media post at the time of his father’s death.

"Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," he shared.

The members of Van Halen — the two Van Halen brothers, Eddie and Alex; vocalist David Lee Roth; and bassist Anthony — formed in 1974 in Pasadena, Calif. They were members of rival high school bands and then attended Pasadena City College together. They combined to form the band Mammoth but then changed to Van Halen after discovering there was another band called Mammoth.

Van Halen lost one-third of his tongue to a cancer that eventually drifted into his esophagus. He was married twice, to actress Valerie Bertinelli from 1981 to 2007 and then to stuntwoman-turned-publicist Janie Liszewski, whom he wed in 2009.

"I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," Bertinelli, 60, wrote on Instagram, showing an image of their baby son. "I will see you in our next life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.