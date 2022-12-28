Expand / Collapse search
Published

Valerie Bertinelli shares 'scary' surveillance video of would-be burglars outside her house

Valerie Bertinelli said her neighbor was a victim of a recent crime spree in her neighborhood

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Valerie Bertinelli said Wednesday she’s thinking of upping her security after she shared photos of would-be burglars captured on surveillance video outside her home this week. 

"We’ve had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, the actress wrote on her Instagram story, adding that one of the victims was her next door neighbor.

"This is one of [the] men that came to scope out my house last night," the "Food Network" star continued, showing video of a man walking up a driveway while carrying two bags and a backpack, then stopping to look around before turning around and walking away. 

Valerie Bertinelli said this week she caught two would-be burglars on her surveillance camera. 

Valerie Bertinelli said this week she caught two would-be burglars on her surveillance camera.  (Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up," she added. 

Valerie Bertinelli shared surveillance footage of a man allegedly casing her home this week.  

Valerie Bertinelli shared surveillance footage of a man allegedly casing her home this week.   (Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram)

Valerie Bertinelli shared surveillance footage of two men allegedly scoping out her home.

Valerie Bertinelli shared surveillance footage of two men allegedly scoping out her home. (Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram)

"The other one came an hour before him. F-----g scary."

She shared two other images, including one of the second man. 

She said police came quickly after she called them and checked her house and others nearby, adding she’s "installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence and of course my alarm gets set every night." 

