Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Valerie Bertinelli is 'officially f----ing' divorced from Tom Vitale: 'It's finally over'

Bertinelli filed for divorce from Tom Vitale in May 2022

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

There is no love lost between Valerie Bertinelli and her now ex-husband Tom Vitale. 

In a video posted to her social media, the Food Network star and actress couldn't contain her glee as she learned from her lawyer that the correct papers were signed and would soon be filed.

"I'm at the airport. About to go see Wolfie. And my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22 I am officially f---ing divorced," she whispered into the phone.

Bertinelli, 62, filed for divorce from her second husband, financial planner Vitale, in May.

Valerie Bertinelli filed for divorce from her second husband Tom Vitale in May 2022. In November, she was declared legally single.

Valerie Bertinelli filed for divorce from her second husband Tom Vitale in May 2022. In November, she was declared legally single. (Gregg DeGuire)

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS HE KISSED EDDIE VAN HALEN'S WIFE VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE ROCKER WAS 'PASSED OUT' DRUNK

Bertinelli exclaimed, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

She captioned her twitter video "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two were married on New Year's Day in 2011, after beginning a relationship in 2004.

Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, although they separated in 2001, with whom she shares her son Wolfgang "Woflie" Van Halen.

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli were married on New Year's Day in 2011.

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli were married on New Year's Day in 2011. (Taylor Hill)

Since filing for a legal separation in November 2021 from Vitale, Bertinelli has been exceptionally candid on her tumultuous relationship.

During an appearance on "Today" in June, Bertinelli revealed, "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life," of her future with dating. "So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," she said.

In September, the actress took to her social media to reveal she was ridding herself of some items that she wore at her nuptials to Vitale or associated with her marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011," she shared to her Instagram, adding a wink face emoji.

Valerie Bertinelli could not be happier to be divorced from Tom Vitale.

Valerie Bertinelli could not be happier to be divorced from Tom Vitale. (Manny Hernandez)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending