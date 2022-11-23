Valerie Bertinelli is 'officially f----ing' divorced from Tom Vitale: 'It's finally over'

There is no love lost between Valerie Bertinelli and her now ex-husband Tom Vitale.

In a video posted to her social media, the Food Network star and actress couldn't contain her glee as she learned from her lawyer that the correct papers were signed and would soon be filed.

"I'm at the airport. About to go see Wolfie. And my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22 I am officially f---ing divorced," she whispered into the phone.

Bertinelli, 62, filed for divorce from her second husband, financial planner Vitale, in May.

Bertinelli exclaimed, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

She captioned her twitter video "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

The two were married on New Year's Day in 2011, after beginning a relationship in 2004.

Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, although they separated in 2001, with whom she shares her son Wolfgang "Woflie" Van Halen.

Since filing for a legal separation in November 2021 from Vitale, Bertinelli has been exceptionally candid on her tumultuous relationship.

During an appearance on "Today" in June, Bertinelli revealed, "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life," of her future with dating. "So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," she said.

In September, the actress took to her social media to reveal she was ridding herself of some items that she wore at her nuptials to Vitale or associated with her marriage.

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011," she shared to her Instagram, adding a wink face emoji.