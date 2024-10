Valerie Bertinelli suffered a nasty injury while working on a new project.

Bertinelli, 64, shared a photo of a gash the former Food Network star received after tripping and falling off a stage.

"I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault," she captioned the photo.

"I’ve been working on a really fun new project that I can’t wait to tell you about and this is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a-- in front of the crew," Bertinelli explained. "And the whole audience.

"When you’re me. Because I’m a klutz," she noted. "And embarrassing myself is my bailiwick."

Bertinelli is working on a new project after giving herself a fresh start in life in July. The celebrity chef chose to become sober, cutting alcohol out of her routine.

"I’ve always been really good at beating myself up about my past and how I could’ve done better. I became a master at judging myself. Judge, jury, and executioner," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I don’t wanna do that anymore," Bertinelli added. "I want to lead a full authentic life, with my heart open to experiencing everything. No more judging. Accepting who I am, flaws and all. What makes me, me."

Bertinelli addressed her followers, encouraging them to consider coping mechanisms or unhealthy habits, like drinking or binge-eating, they might have developed over time that "can prevent us from opening our hearts fully."

"I think we’ve built a really lovely community here and I love when you all talk amongst yourselves, the last post being a great example of everyone sharing their journey. It’s been inspiring. When we work together and share our stories, we can lift each other up. Let’s keep inspiring each other," she concluded.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.