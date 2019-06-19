UFC President says Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise fight could happen, both may be interested

Following Justin Bieber’s strange tweet challenging Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon, UFC president Dana White says the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

In a bizarre and confusing move, the “Baby” singer took to Twitter last week to issue a challenge to the “Mission Impossible” actor and asked White if he’d put on the bout.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?” Bieber wrote.

Speaking with TMZ, White addressed the tweet by revealing that he’s already taken phone calls from people that claim both stars are interested in the bout.

“I’m gonna tell you something interesting... Lots of people will talk about fighting somebody in the UFC or something like that. Whether it’s NFL players or celebrities, it happens a lot. I saw it like everybody else did and didn’t pay too much attention to it,” White explained. “I’m not going to say any names, but I’m going to tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want to do this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight. I told them, ‘I’ll tell you this, if that’s true... If that’s true, and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk.”

Unfortunately, White stopped short of saying that anything was truly in motion to get Bieber and Cruise going toe-to-toe in the ring. Not only has Cruise not publicly responded to the viral tweet, but Bieber previously confessed that he was only kidding around when he posted it.

“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” Bieber told TMZ.

“I think he would probably whoop my a-- in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”

Still White remains hopeful noting that he would be an “idiot not to make this fight” and that “anything is possible these days.”

He concluded by joking that the bout would be the easiest one to promote of his entire career.