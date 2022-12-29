Tyler Sanders' parents speak out after teen actor's cause of death is revealed

The parents of teen actor Tyler Sanders are speaking out after his cause of death was revealed on Thursday.

The 18-year-old "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor died in June from "fentanyl effects," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. His death was ruled accidental.

His parents said in a statement that their son loved God and the people around him but his "persistent depression" led him to use drugs.

"I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us," Tyler's mother, Ginger Sanders, said in a release obtained by Fox News Digital. "Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy."

TEEN ACTOR TYLER SANDERS' CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

She added, "Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story might save others."

Tyler’s father, David, called Tyler an "ambitious, hard-working actor" who "struggled to find relief" from his depression "and chose to experiment with drugs."

"Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle," he said.

David added that they would continue to mourn Tyler but also share his story to continue the conversation on drugs and mental health. Tyler's family is strongly advocating for mental health awareness.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2022

Tyler Sanders got his start as a child actor with roles on "Fear the Walking Dead," "Just Add Magic" and "The Rookie."

He was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role in "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."

Sanders' representative, Pedro Tapia, previously told Fox News Digital, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future" and that he came from a "wonderful family."

Rob Lowe, who starred alongside Sanders on "9-1-1," told Fox News Digital, "I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Tyler Sanders. He was a wonderful actor to work with on '9-1-1: Lone Star' and will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time."

Joe Nussbaum, who directed Sanders in "Just Add Magic: Mystery City" started an initiative in the wake of his death called "Do More 4 Tyler" that gives support to child actors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the greatest joys of making kids TV is the opportunity to work with talented, enthusiastic, dedicated young actors like Tyler," Nussbaum said in a statement, "Tyler was so focused on his acting career that he would often write ‘Do More’ on his hand to remind him to work to achieve his goals. Now, it’s our turn to ‘Do More.’ In Tyler’s honor, myself and industry colleagues throughout kids TV have come together to form the ‘Do More’ Initiative. We want to improve how the industry approaches the mental health of our youngest and most vulnerable colleagues - child actors."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.