Tyler Perry thanks Atlanta restaurant workers during coronavirus with $21G tip, report says

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry left a big thank you to essential workers in Atlanta during the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ reports that he left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers at a Houston's restaurant on Sunday.

Perry, a big fan of the chain, left a whopping total of $21,000.

An executive order last week required Georgia residents to shelter at home, except under prescribed exceptions.

Some city and county leaders said a provision rolled back any tougher restrictions already imposed by local governments.

Those nullified restrictions included local decisions to close public beaches on the 100-mile Georgia coast.

As of Tuesday, the new virus was blamed for 348 deaths and more than nearly 9,000 infections statewide.

The actor-writer-director created Tyler Perry Studios as a production facility in the city, not only for his television series and film projects but also to provide an alternative to Hollywood.

At 330 acres, it’s one of the largest production facilities in the country.

Perry welcomed a who’s who of celebrity talent to usher in the new headquarters for his TV and film studio in Atlanta last year.

