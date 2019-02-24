Trevor Noah slams Mel Gibson during Oscars speech about 'Black Panther'

“Daily Show” host, and voice-over artist in the 2018 Oscar-nominated film “Black Panther,” Trevor Noah took the stage at the 91st Academy Awards to introduce the hit film. The comedian used his time to take a shot at actor Mel Gibson.

Noah had a small role in “Black Panther” as the ship’s navigation voice. As a result, he appeared at the 2019 show to shower the film with praise. Before showing a brief clip of the film, the star noted what it meant to him and audiences in general. That’s when he managed to take a shot at Gibson, who has been in hot water several times in the past due to racist remarks.

“‘Black Panther’ may be an African hero, but his story and his appeal are universal. I know this personally because of all the people that constantly come up to me and say, ‘Wakanda Forever!’” Noah said, noting that people in Africa and France come up to him and say the film’s catchphrase. ”Mel Gibson came up to me like, ‘Wakanda Forever.’ He said another word after that, but the Wakanda part was nice.”

Gibson had been shunned for many years in Hollywood following an alleged anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006. He was convicted of domestic violence in 2011. The star had another racial tirade leak in 2011 over audio of him and his spouse having an argument over the phone.

Noah, meanwhile, courted controversy in recent weeks over his early jokes about Jussie Smollett after the “Empire” star was found to have allegedly faked a police report of a hate crime attack on him several weeks ago.

“Either this guy is telling the truth or he deserves an Emmy for that interview,” Noah reacted. “Because if all of that was just a performance, I don’t care what he’s lying about, you can’t cancel him. He’s too good to not be on TV!”