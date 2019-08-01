Trevor Noah critiques debate attacks on Biden, Harris and warns against Democratic infighting

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah shared some unabashed thoughts about the second night of debates in Detroit among the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The comedian offered live coverage of the debates on Wednesday, offering specific critiques of candidates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Noah noted that the collection of Democrats were going into the debate with some scores to settle after Harris and Booker went after the former vice president pretty hard during the first round of CNN’s debates.

“This was the debate everybody was waiting for," the late-night host says in the video below. "Coming into tonight, we all knew it was about beef."

TREVOR NOAH: TRUMP IS THE FIRST PRESIDENT TO 'ACTUALLY DELIVER' ON CAMPAIGN PROMISES

When the topic shifted to healthcare, Noah highlighted how Harris and Biden seemed poised to go after each other, but in “more civil” terms than the first debate. He also complimented the candidates on how well they knew their respective plans and were able to articulate them into numbers. However, he cautioned them that their chances in a one-on-one debate with Trump would likely suffer if they go in with too many specifics.

“No one at home can keep up with all these numbers,” he said. “It’s too complicated. It almost made me miss Donald Trump. Because, when he does the math, he just comes on stage like, ‘folks we’re going to do numbers. Best numbers, bigger numbers!’”

Noah then pivoted the conversation to immigration where he discussed the moment Cory Booker took Joe Biden to task for mentioning Barack Obama as often as possible, but not when it comes to more unflattering policies like the southern border.

“That Obama line was just the beginning after that Booker went on full attack mode,” Noah said before showing Booker questioning Biden’s record and jabbing him with the “Kool-aid” line.

"There's a saying in my community, you're dipping into the Kool-aid, and you don't even know the flavor," Booker told Biden.

TREVOR NOAH WANTS TO INFORM 'DAILY SHOW' VIEWERS FOR 2020 ELECTION, QUESTIONS DEMOCRATS' 'NEW NARRATIVE'

"This is where Cory was in his element. He had Biden on the ropes. He was always going to have him on the ropes,” Noah said.

He continued: “Just when you thought that Biden was the target of the night, Tulsi Gabbard comes up from the ring and slams Kamala with the chair." The latter was a reference to the way Gabbard came after Harris about her history with criminal justice policies.

“It was almost like Quentin Tarantino wrote this part of the debate," Noah joked. "Everyone coming after everyone."

He concluded his review with a warning to Democrats everywhere not to get too bogged down with infighting over progressive policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Here’s the honest truth, if the Democrats spend every single debate destroying each other, by the time you get to a one-on-one with Donald Trump, you’ll have already done all his work for him,“ Noah shared. ”Because you’ll get to the debates all discredited, and he won’t have to do anything.”