Trevor Noah: Trump is the first president to 'actually deliver' on campaign promises

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday night and offered some rare praise for President Donald Trump for being the first president to "actually deliver" on his campaign promises.

Noah began by knocking critics who claimed he wasn't "angry enough" when he first took over "The Daily Show" in 2015 from Jon Stewart.

"When I took over 'The Daily Show,' everyone was like, 'What are you going to make jokes about?' And then one of the main things people have said to me was- they said, 'You're just not angry enough, Trevor. Where's your indignation?' And I was like, 'What do you have to be angry about? Things are going great right now; your economy is growing, your president is loved, your footprint around the world is one that's being cemented as the super power. What are you angry about?'" Noah explained. "And then people had all of this faux anger and they were like, 'You've got to be angry' and I was like 'There's nothing to be angry about. There's nothing to be stressed about right now. And I was worried about that for the show."

"We're always angry about something. If there's nothing important to be angry about, we'll find something dumb to be angry about," Jimmy Kimmel said in agreement. "Somebody will put pineapple on a pizza and we'll lose our minds."

The Comedy Central star then pivoted to the Trump presidency and acknowledged a trait rarely seen in politics.

"Then when Donald Trump was elected and then proceeded to do what he had promised, ironically, right?" Noah continued. "Because it's funny that Donald Trump would be the first presidential candidate to actually deliver. Hate him or love him, hate him or love him, he's doing the things he said he was going to do."

The South African comic routinely comments on Trump and American politics on his Comedy Central show and is ramping up the show's political coverage ahead of the 2020 races.

What's going to be interesting for me in 2020 is this new narrative and this new discussion around the Democratic Party — because for a long time it's just been one storyline: Donald Trump," Noah, 35, said at a SXSW panel in March. "But now it's going to be: Who are the Democrats? What do they stand for? What are their plans?"

"We're going to be at the conventions, we're going to be tracking the primaries," Noah said. "We're going to go where ever there's access."