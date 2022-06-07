Travis Scott to headline ‘Day N Vegas,’ first US festival since Astroworld tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Scott is making his return to U.S. festivals for the first time since the tragic events that occurred during his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas, in November 2021.

The rapper, 31, will be headlining the "Day N Vegas" festival in September, the festival shared on their official Instagram account. This will mark Scott’s official return to performing in large venues in the U.S.

In April, news was shared that Scott was booked for the Primavera Sound Festival in Chile, Brazil and Argentina in November. Scott will be making his return to the stage before his South America appearance.

The "Day N Vegas" festival will also host SZA and J. Cole to headline the three-day event. Other big names include Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and H.E.R.

A representative for Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Scott recently performed at the Billboard Music Awards in May. He was accompanied by Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster, for the performance.

In April, Scott appeared on his first song since the tragedy. He is featured on rapper Future and producer Southside's track, "Hold That Heat."

Since the tragedy, Scott has spoken about Astroworld three times, including his initial apology video, a subsequent interview and his announcement of a new philanthropic campaign.

When Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, took the stage to close out the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival, the crowd was already densely packed with fans looking to get a glimpse of the headlining performer.

Many of them sneaked into the venue throughout the day. Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston. Over 300 people were treated at an on-site field hospital at NRG Park, and at least 13 were hospitalized after the crowd reportedly surged forward.

Scott has faced criticism for not stopping the show, but he has claimed multiple times he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage and only learned of how bad things got after his set had concluded.

The youngest victim of the tragedy was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27, many of whom were named in lawsuits filed in the days after the tragedy.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.