Tori Spelling slammed for charging $95 for a meet-and-greet

Tori Spelling is in hot water with some of her fans.

On Monday, the actress shared on Instagram that she's preparing an online meet-and-greet for 20 fans.

"Can’t wait to do my first ever virtual meet and greet Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT," she wrote on Instagram. "Only 20 spots available so reserve your spot now. Link in my bio xoxo"

Fans followed the link to find that booking a spot for the meet-and-greet cost $95, which many fans found to bee too high of a price -- especially considering the current circumstances.

"People are doing free concerts and you are charging?" said one follower. "How about you do a lottery and do random pics for the winners!!! Please!"

"I would love to do this with you but 95.00 is steep for a lot of people right now," noted another.

A third added: “Of course it’s $95 because during a Pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer..."

One follower suggested that Spelling, 46, has changed a great deal during her time in the spotlight.

“Damn people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us..." the wrote. "What you were and what you became.”

On the other hand, several fans came to the defense of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star.

"Her family gotta eat [sic.] to!" wrote a fan. "If u can afford, have money to spare & n want to chat with her...great, u will pay it! Its her Job, her jobs been put on pause just like most of the Rest of the world and she has a family to support!

The same follower offered Spelling "kudos" for providing "an escape from quarantine."

One fan praised Spelling for taking care of her family, insisting that she should have to “stop trying to make money and take care of her family just because someone else can’t.”