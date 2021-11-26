Tori Spelling posts without Dean McDermott during Thanksgiving celebration with daughters amid divorce rumors

Dean McDermott was seemingly absent from wife Tori Spelling's Thanksgiving celebration.

Spelling, 48, shared a photo from the holiday of her and her two daughters. McDermott, 55, was neither in the photo nor mentioned in the caption.

"Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting," Spelling captioned the photo. "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop."

"Grateful for my family … stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo," she added.

A representative for McDermott did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

McDermott's noted absence from the Thanksgiving holiday celebration follows his absence from the family's Christmas card. Spelling shared a sneak peak at the holiday card days ahead of Thanksgiving.

Spelling and McDermott have been dodging divorce rumors since March, after the " Beverly Hills, 90210 " actress was spotted without her wedding ring.

The "Chopped Canada" star has also been seen without his wedding ring, although he previously claimed he had lost it.

Spelling was recently spotted outside an attorney's office on the phone. She held a notebook with the topics "assets," "support" and "custody" listed, further fueling rumors of an impending divorce between the two.

McDermott previously called people's desire to know the couple's relationship status "weird" during an episode of the "Feminine Warrior " podcast.

"It’s just weird that people need to know," McDermott told the host.

"‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

Spelling and McDermott got married in 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.