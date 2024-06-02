Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott owe $400K in unpaid debt on bank loan

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott earlier this year after 18 years of marriage, but they've yet to tie up loose ends on an unpaid bank loan stemming from 2012.

City National Bank is still attempting to collect more than $400,000 in unpaid debt from Spelling and McDermott in a breach of contract suit first filed in 2016, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

A recent judgment filed in a Los Angeles County court stated Spelling now owes $219,796.66 while McDermott is responsible for $202,066.10 due to interest.

When the lawsuit was first filed against the celebrity couple in Decemeber 2016, the couple owed "an unpaid principal balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38," the lawsuit stated.

"These amounts remain due, owing, and unpaid. Interest, attorneys' fees, and costs continue to accrue."

Representatives for Tori and Dean did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Their latest court battle comes weeks after it was revealed that McDermott is asking for spousal support from Spelling in their ongoing divorce battle.

The Canadian actor also requested the court award him joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7 in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Since his split from Spelling, McDermott has begun dating Lily Calo, a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global, according to People magazine.

Spelling first filed for divorce March 29. She cited June 17 as the couple's date of separation. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star requested spousal support from McDermott and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her estranged husband.

Spelling also requested full custody of the children along with joint legal custody.

The former couple were both married to other people when they met filming "Mind Over Matter" in July 2005.

They both divorced their respective spouses and married in May 2006, not even a month after each of their divorces were finalized.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.