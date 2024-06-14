Expand / Collapse search
Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling gives proof she didn't 'completely' trash $15K a month rental property

Spelling moved into the rental home after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott Video

Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling shared details of her divorce from husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, telling Fox News Digital: "It was the appropriate time."

Tori Spelling set the record straight regarding a claim she "completely trashed" her rental property.

The 51-year-old actress was joined by her landlord for an episode of "MisSpelling," where the two slammed the recent report.

Spelling said the "horrific report" about the way she left the house affected her children. "The House of Yes" star shares five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

"My kids are affected. They go to school, you guys. These fake stories don't help," she explained.

Tori Spelling soft smiles/pouts on the carpet in Los Angeles

Tori Spelling had her landlord help her set the record straight regarding the claim she "completely trashed" her rental property. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Katie, the owner of the Woodland Hills home, explained she was replacing the couches.

"I've never seen anything so ridiculous in my life," the landlord said. "We replace furniture all the time in these properties… This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city."

Spelling reiterated that she would never "trash" a home, despite not always having the cleanest habits.

"Granted, I have five kids. We have animals and I never profess to be the cleanest and most organized person," Spelling said. "It's a messy, chaotic life. But we lead with our hearts and I would never trash somebody's property."

Tori Spelling shows off her long hair at an event

Tori Spelling moved into the rental property after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Spelling brought her landlord onto the podcast after a neighbor claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star left the home trashed upon moving out.

"Let's just say I doubt she'll be getting her security deposit back," a neighbor told the outlet.

"The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home," the neighbor claimed. "There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what."

"It's completely trashed. Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It's been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1."

Tori Spelling and her family at premiere of "Jumanji"

Tori Spelling shares five children with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The outlet published photos of two couches sitting on the curb outside the $15,000-a-month home. Other photos showed a mountain of couch cushions piled up with multiple trash bags and an animal cage.

A representative for Spelling said the report is a "complete fabrication and untrue," in a response to Fox News Digital on Thursday. "The owner of the house will be joining Tori on her podcast ‘MisSpelling’ tonight to set the record straight, and dispel every part of this story."

A photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are getting divorced. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise! )

Spelling moved into a rental after filing for divorce from McDermott. The Canadian actor asked Spelling to pay spousal support in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

McDermott also requested the court award him joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. McDermott cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7 in a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. 

His response to Spelling's initial divorce filing on March 29 came days before McDermott debuted his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, on Instagram.

