Tori Spelling hits back at 'haters' while celebrating son's graduation

Tori Spelling addressed "haters" on social media while celebrating her son's graduation.

"And, just like that I have a 5th grade graduate…" the actress captioned a photo of herself with Finn, who wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

"Finn Davey I’m so proud of you!" Spelling added. "Bye elementary school and hello middle school. I love you chat! Disclaimer to the haters: Dress code was shorts FYI bc they had student/teacher kickball aka sports day right b4."

DEAN MCDERMOTT ASKS TORI SPELLING FOR SPOUSAL SUPPORT DAYS BEFORE DEBUTING NEW GIRLFRIEND

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Spelling shares four additional kids with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott; Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Stella, 16 and Beau, 7.

Spelling's celebration of Finn's graduation comes as the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was criticized for leaving her recent rental home "completely trashed."

"Let's just say I doubt she'll be getting her security deposit back," a neighbor told Daily Mail.

"The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home," the neighbor claimed. "There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what."

"It's completely trashed. Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It's been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The outlet published photos of two couches sitting on the curb outside the $15,000-a-month home. Other photos showed a mountain of couch cushions piled up with multiple trash bags and an animal cage.

Spelling reportedly had to fork over a $7,500 deposit to move into the Woodland Hills home, and her neighbor isn't sure she'll get it back.

"I'd be shocked if that covered all the damages," Spelling's former neighbor told the outlet. "It would cost at least that much to just replace the two couches. And look at all the workers here trying to get it back to the way it was before she moved in."

Representatives for Spelling did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spelling moved into a rental after filing for divorce from McDermott. The Canadian actor asked Spelling to pay spousal support in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

McDermott also requested the court award him joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. McDermott cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7 in a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

His response to Spelling's initial divorce filing on March 29 came days before McDermott debuted his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," he captioned a set of two photos. "Cuz she’s Magic!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP