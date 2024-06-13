Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling hits back at 'haters' while celebrating son's graduation

'90210' star Tori Spelling reportedly left her rental home 'completely trashed'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott Video

Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling shared details of her divorce from husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, telling Fox News Digital: "It was the appropriate time."

Tori Spelling addressed "haters" on social media while celebrating her son's graduation.

"And, just like that I have a 5th grade graduate…" the actress captioned a photo of herself with Finn, who wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

"Finn Davey I’m so proud of you!" Spelling added. "Bye elementary school and hello middle school. I love you chat! Disclaimer to the haters: Dress code was shorts FYI bc they had student/teacher kickball aka sports day right b4."

DEAN MCDERMOTT ASKS TORI SPELLING FOR SPOUSAL SUPPORT DAYS BEFORE DEBUTING NEW GIRLFRIEND

Tori Spelling with four kids on red carpet

Tori Spelling celebrated Finn's elementary school graduation while clapping back at her haters. Pictured: Stella Doreen McDermott, Finn McDermott, Beau Mcdermott, Tori Spelling and Hattie McDermott at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in 2023. (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Spelling shares four additional kids with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott; Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Stella, 16 and Beau, 7.

Spelling's celebration of Finn's graduation comes as the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was criticized for leaving her recent rental home "completely trashed."

"Let's just say I doubt she'll be getting her security deposit back," a neighbor told Daily Mail.

"The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home," the neighbor claimed. "There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what."

"It's completely trashed. Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It's been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1."

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids

Tori Spelling shares five children with Dean McDermott. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for CMPB)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tori Spelling shows off her long hair at an event

Tori Spelling reportedly "completely trashed" the rental home she moved into after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The outlet published photos of two couches sitting on the curb outside the $15,000-a-month home. Other photos showed a mountain of couch cushions piled up with multiple trash bags and an animal cage.

Spelling reportedly had to fork over a $7,500 deposit to move into the Woodland Hills home, and her neighbor isn't sure she'll get it back.

"I'd be shocked if that covered all the damages," Spelling's former neighbor told the outlet. "It would cost at least that much to just replace the two couches. And look at all the workers here trying to get it back to the way it was before she moved in."

Representatives for Spelling did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott smile in a photo

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married for nearly 18 years. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Spelling moved into a rental after filing for divorce from McDermott. The Canadian actor asked Spelling to pay spousal support in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

McDermott also requested the court award him joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. McDermott cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7 in a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. 

His response to Spelling's initial divorce filing on March 29 came days before McDermott debuted his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," he captioned a set of two photos. "Cuz she’s Magic!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending