Tony Bennett's daughter prepares for first Thanksgiving since his death: 'Never look back'

Thanksgiving will look a bit different for Tony Bennett’s daughter Antonia this year.

Since the legendary singer's death, Antonia keeps her father's memory alive by remembering some of his wise words during the holidays.

"Never look back, always look forward," she reflected to People.

"I don't know if that's true or not. But I definitely think you have to remember to find the joy in things and look at the blessings you have in your life."

Anthony Dominick Benedetto, publicly known as Tony Bennett, died in July, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Tony's family announced that he had been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

Antonia continued to honor her late father on Thanksgiving.

"Grief hasn't been a straight line, but I feel blessed that I was able to have my dad in my life for as long as I did, and that he lived such a long and full life," she said.

Being surrounded by family is one of the ways Antonia copes with her father’s death, as she plans to spend her holiday festivities with her loved ones.

"I'll be here in Los Angeles for the holidays," she shared. "My sister and my mom are coming out, so we're going to have a nice, small, family dinner here."

Bennett is survived by his wife Susan and four children — sons Danny and Dae with first wife Patricia Beech, and daughters Joanna and Antonia with second wife Sandra Grant. He had nine grandchildren.

Antonia, the youngest out of Bennett’s four children, reminisced on the times she spent with her dad. She recalled spending many holidays at the Gotham Bar and Grill in New York City.

"We had some really fun Thanksgiving meals there," she remembered. "At times we would go over to my brother Daegal's house and he and his girlfriend Robin would put on an amazing Thanksgiving dinner. There's a lot of memories like that. The holidays are so beautiful in the city."

Antonia recently made her solo jazz debut at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles and is set to perform at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 30 with two shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Per a press release, the "one-night-only engagement promises an unforgettable journey through the Great American Songbook, along with Bennett’s own original compositions."

The venue is located in New York, which Antonia said she loves.

With Christmas around the corner, Antonia previously shared some holiday memories with Fox News Digital.

"Allowances were always made. I remember growing up, we always would open presents on Christmas Eve and my mom would say, ‘Well, you know, Santa Claus knows that your father is an entertainer and that he works at night, so he shows up in the evening.’ It just seemed kind of normal. Even Santa was making an allowance for my father's job…," she said.

Antonia additionally shared with Fox News Digital the best advice she received from her father.

"He's said so many meaningful things to me over the years and I think the most meaningful thing for me wasn't really what he said, but it was an action. It's how he conducted himself, and that, in a way, is like the greatest advice I ever got," she said.