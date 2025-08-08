Famed Apollo 13 moon mission commander Jim Lovell dead at 97

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apollo 13 mission commander, astronaut Jim Lovell, has died. He was 97 years old.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, USN Captain James A. ‘Jim’ Lovell, a Navy pilot and officer, astronaut, leader, and space explorer," his family said in a statement on Friday.

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight," the family statement continued. "But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family. Most importantly, he was our Hero. We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humor, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible. He was truly one of a kind."

Lovell was part of a three-man crew in 1970 who safely returned to Earth following an in-space emergency when there was a critical oxygen tank explosion. It was intended to be the third mission to the moon.

He was played by Tom Hanks in the 1995 movie "Apollo 13," directed by Ron Howard.