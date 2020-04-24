Tim Allen reveals advice he gave Tom Hanks while he battled coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tim Allen has revealed the words of advice he gave his "Toy Story" co-star Tom Hanks amid his coronavirus battle last month.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both 63, were the first celebrities to announce they contracted COVID-19. The couple were in Australia when they received their test results and stayed in isolation there before recovering and returning home.

In an interview with Extra, the "Last Man Standing" actor, 66, recalled the hilarious tip he shared with Hanks and it likely provided some laughter for the actor while he was under the weather.

"I wrote him. I said, 'You should have worn the Buzz Lightyear protective suit and then you wouldn't have gotten in that trouble!" Allen told Extra's Billy Bush in a virtual interview from his home.

"You put that bubble down," Allen continued as he pretended to cover his face with an imaginary space helmet.

Allen and Hanks voiced the iconic "Toy Story" characters of Buzz Lightyear and Woody, respectively -- a franchise that has since released four films about a gang of misfit toys who come to life and embark on adventures when their human owners aren't around.

Bush shared that he felt Hanks was "extremely comforting" along his journey thanks to his consistent updates on the couple's symptoms and progress.

"He was just like you said," Allen agreed. "It's just like Hanks to be that way."

Like Hanks, Allen has provided some positivity over the last few weeks while so many across the globe have been forced to stay at home under lockdown.

In a tweet, Allen shared an image of the character Wilson from his successful 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement."

Wilson, played by late actor Earl Hindman, acted as the wise neighbor on the show who went the entirety of the series without ever showing the bottom half of his face, except for a finale special in which he finally took a bow and blew a kiss to the audience.

Allen's tweet showed Wilson's face obstructed by his character's shared fence, with the caption: “Wilson social distancing champion 1991-1999.”

