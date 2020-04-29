Tom Hanks shares photo of plasma he donated to help fight coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Hanks just elevated his good-guy status even further.

The Oscar winner, 63, revealed Wednesday on social media that he donated blood plasma at a Los Angeles hospital in an effort to help fight the coronavirus.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!” he wrote on Instagram. “After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx.”

The "Cast Away" star and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, were both diagnosed with the novel virus back in March while Hanks was filming his upcoming movie in Australia, and the pair have been open about their recovery process since.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” Hanks recently said on the podcast "Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!"

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Hanks added.

On March 11, he and Wilson revealed their health status.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time.

He continued: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

One week following the couple's diagnosis, Hanks took to his social media platforms to update fans on their symptoms.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks said. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Hanks and Wilson returned to the United States on March 28.