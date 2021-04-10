'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' release dates among several movies postponed by Paramount

Fans eagerly waiting for the sequel of the 1986 classic "Top Gun" starring Tom Cruise will have to wait even longer as it was among a slew of other films delayed by Paramount.

Release dates for 10 Paramount projects have been moved. Three of them star Cruise, and just one movie's release date has been moved forward.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was pushed to a Nov. 19 release date from its previous date of July 2. That movie's new date takes the spot of the release for "Mission: Impossible 7," another action-packed film starring Cruise. "Mission: Impossible 7" has now been pushed to May 27, 2022, Variety reports.

"Mission: Impossible 8" also now jumps to July 7, 2023, from its previous Nov. 4, 2022 date.

TOM CRUISE RETURNS TO 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7' SET AFTER EXPLOSIVE TIRADES: REPORT

"Snake Eyes," a "G.I. Joe" spinoff starring Henry Golding, was the only film to receive an earlier date. The release moved up three months, from Oct. 22 to July 23.

"Dungeons & Dragons," which will star Chris Pine, "Bridgerton" alum Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, was delayed nearly an entire year, from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023.

Paramount also attached dates to four movies that were not previously scheduled for release. These include the next "Star Trek" film on June 9, 2023, a Bee Gees movie (currently untitled) on Nov. 4. 2022, and "The Shrinking of Treehorn" to release on Nov. 10, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

An untitled movie starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski is scheduled for a Nov. 17, 2023 release. "Jackass" also shifted slightly, from Sept. 3 to Oct. 22.

The shifts of releases come as movie theaters around the country are starting to reopen after being closed down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film industry as a whole has been rocked since the global health crisis first surged last March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time Paramount has pushed back their slate due to the ongoing pandemic. "Top Gun: Maverick" was originally set for release last year, but the company announced last July that it was moving to 2021. Only time will tell if these latest dates will stand.