Tom Cruise's new film will hopefully see him as 'first civilian to do a spacewalk' outside space station: exec

Tom Cruise may be headed for a new mission, and this time it’s in space.

The "Mission Impossible" actor and "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman have reportedly reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley for a movie that will be out of this world.

The movie pitch included Cruise taking a rocket up to the International Space Station.

"I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space," Langely said, according to BBC News.

TOM CRUISE'S 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8' SET INTERRUPTED BY A FLOCK OF SHEEP

"That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom … taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting."

However, the majority of the film will "take place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day," Langely said, according to BBC News.

Langely — who is the first British woman to run a major American film studio — added she hopes Cruise will be "the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station."

Cruise and Liman brought this idea to Langley through a Zoom call during the pandemic.

She continued to say that Cruise directly reached out to her and said: "Guys, I’ve got this great project and here it is."

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ PASSES ‘TITANIC’ AS PARAMOUNT PICTURES' HIGHEST GROSSING DOMESTIC FILM IN ITS INITAL RUN

Although the film is still in its early stages, she pointed out the movie industry is attempting to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

The "Top Gun" actor heading to space is still on an "aspiration" level, according to the media outlet.

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ TARGETS CAREER BEST OPENING FOR TOM CRUISE

Before COVID-19 impacted the world, the Space Shuttle Almanac announced it was preparing for Cruise and Liman to lift off into space.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a September 2020 tweet, the company shared a post saying:

"So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruise would lead the first movie filmed in outer space on the International Space Station.