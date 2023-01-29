Tom Brady shares sweet snap of daughter Vivian, enjoys a relaxing weekend with his kids

Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, are enjoying quality time together.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, 45 and his daughter, 10, enjoyed the outdoors over the weekend as he uploaded a snap of Vivian standing up on a swing set on his Instagram story on Sunday.

Brady kept his caption simple, adding a few red heart and star emojis.

The NFL legend also shared a picture of his son, Jack, 15, holding an ice cream cone and going to the golf course to enjoy some father-son time. Brady shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Also included in Brady's Instagram story collage was a video of his pups laying down while he pet them and the view of the ocean right around sunset.

Brady's latest family Instagram post comes after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was seen on a modeling set in Miami on Thursday rocking a metallic purple Versace thong swimsuit.

Brady has been spending time with his children following his divorce from Bündchen and since the end of his NFL season. On Wednesday, Brady was seen attending Vivian's horseback riding lesson.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has been focusing on her return to modeling after she arrived back from a vacation in Costa Rica where she was photographed while out for a jog with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente last week.

The supermodel made her return to modeling earlier this month when she posed topless in a pair of high-waisted jeans for Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama campaign.

One of the most highly paid models in the world, Bündchen stepped back from her career to focus on raising her children and announced her retirement from runway modeling in 2015.

Brady and Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce in October after months of speculation over their reported marital troubles.

While neither Brady nor Bundchen has confirmed the reason for the split, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to unretire from the NFL last spring was reportedly a factor.

Brady's NFL season came to an end on Jan. 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. The game marks the end of Brady's contract with the Florida team, but his next move is not known.

Brady will enter free agency or possibly retire from football.

