Tom Brady and Gisele deflating? Couple hits 'rocky point' but still 'in love'

Every marriage has its up and downs -- even when you're Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The picture-perfect couple has been the focus of multiple divorce rumors in the past month, but a source close to the 35-year-old Brazilian bombshell tells ET that "they are doing better than ever and very much in love."

Subscribe to FOX411’s new YouTube channel.

Although, that's not to say everything is 100 percent rosy. According to another source close to the couple, the two go through "a rocky point every fall" due to Gisele's "perfectionist" ways and the 38-year-old quarterback's intense focus on football. "When football season starts, he only thinks about football and the family takes a backseat," the source says. "Gisele likes everything to be done her way, and on her timeline."

WATCH: Tom Brady and Gisele Keep Quiet Amid Split Rumors

Still, the two have a new project to work on together -- building a massive home in Boston. Gisele in particular "has picked out every door knob and wall color that is going in there," the source says about the legendary model's involvement in the decorating and designing of the house. "That has been her number one focus right now."

The couple was also spotted in New York City on Monday, looking very much together while getting into the back of a truck.

Four4Four: Will contestant lose virginity on TV?