Toby Keith returns to concert stage after stomach cancer diagnosis

Country icon Toby Keith is back and better than ever.

The 62-year-old star is pushing through his stomach cancer diagnosis and recently shared that he will be returning to the music stage.

"Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing… been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason," Keith posted on YouTube.

"We’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas."

The "As Good As I Once Was" crooner is scheduled to perform two concerts at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM on December 10 and 11. The two performances will be his first official shows since he revealed his health battle in June 2022.

"I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in," Keith added, as he referred to his recent single, "Don't Let the Old Man In."

"It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows … get the band back in sync, get me rolling again," he continued. "First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life."

Despite suffering from COVID and cancer, Keith showed no signs of slowing down.

Although he noted that "the old devil’s been after me a little bit," he’s determined to go out and perform.

"I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re going to get the band back together."

Last month, the "Should’ve Been a Cowboy" singer shared with Fox News Digital that he was doing "alright" since his stomach cancer diagnosis.

"I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it," Keith said. "You gotta' do what you gotta' do, and I don't know how people do it without faith … that's what I did, it was my rock."

Keith was the first recipient of the Country Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards in September.

The country music legend also told Fox News Digital that it was "pretty crazy" that he was honored with the Icon Award.

"30 years of all the songs I wrote, and they're flashing by ya pretty quick," Keith said. "30 went by pretty quick … I'm glad they're recognizing our accomplishment."

Keith was presented the award at Nashville, Tennessee's Grand Ole Opry by his "old friend" Blake Shelton.

"He's who I would've chosen," Keith told Fox News Digital on who he wanted to present the award to him. "He's an old friend of mine, I was his first tour when he came out. We remain friends, we're a lot of like . . . kindred spirits kind of thing."