Toby Keith fans unhappy over 'weak' tribute at 2024 Country Music Awards

Fans are expressing their distaste for the 2024 CMA Awards' tribute following what they felt was a lackluster homage to the late country music legend Toby Keith.

The hosts of the 2024 Country Music Awards, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, raised a red Solo Cup as a nod to Keith’s popular song, "Red Solo Cup," and spoke briefly honoring the deceased country star.

"We want to take a moment to toast the great Toby Keith," Bryan said. "A great artist, a great American, and a great country music icon."

"Toby, you will be missed, buddy," Bryan concluded.

The crowd of A-list country stars, which included "Gunpowder & Lead" singer Miranda Lambert and album of the year recipient Cody Johnson, raised their glasses and plastic cups to a high volume of cheers.

"Toby had some great bar songs," Wison said, referencing the aforementioned hit and "I Love This Bar," before introducing "A Bar Song" singer, Shaboozey.

Fans expressed their displeasure via social media with the show’s lack of what they felt was an undeserving tribute to a celebrated and patriotic country star.

One X user wrote, "Lamest TK tribute ever!"

"Weak," wrote another.

On TikTok, users took to the comment section of a tribute video and wrote, "Very disappointed Toby Keith deserved better."

"He deserved more than a toast," another wrote. "Oh my god Toby Keith did a lot."

Some fans defended the annual award show, citing that there was an hourslong tribute event at Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena titled "Toby Keith: American Icon" earlier this year.

The show, hosted by "You, Me, and Whiskey" singer Priscilla Block, was recorded in late July and aired in August.

Carrie Underwood performed Keith’s hit "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action" and Eric Church sang "As Good As I Once Was."

Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after battling stomach cancer.

Fans, celebrities and military veterans revealed their tributes and heartache following the news of the death of the "Beer for My Horses" singer.

Keith was a three-time CMA winner in 2014, 2017 and 2021 and was nominated for numerous Grammy Awards.