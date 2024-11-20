The 58th annual 2024 CMA Awards has concluded at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chris Stapleton was the big winner of the night, taking home three of his five nominations, including male vocalist of the year, as well as both single of the year and song of the year for his song, "White Horse."

Morgan Wallen was nominated in seven categories, the most of any artist this year, but only took home one award, entertainer of the year. Despite being the top award of the night, Wallen was absent from the ceremony.

The show's co-host Lainey Wilson also took home two trophies, including female vocalist of the year and music video of the year.

Below is a look at the 2024 CMA Awards complete winners list.

Entertainer of the year: Morgan Wallen

Single of the year: "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton

Album of the year: "Leather" by Cody Johnson

Song of the year: "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

Vocal duo of the year: Brooks & Dunn

Musical event of the year: "you look like you love me" Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Musician of the year: Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year: "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" by Lainey Wilson

New artist of the year: Megan Moroney