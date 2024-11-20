Expand / Collapse search
2024 CMA Awards: Complete winners list

Chris Stapleton and CMA Awards co-host Lainey Wilson were two of the biggest winners of the night

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes Video

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini wore a sparkly silver dress at the CMA Awards, while Stokes wore a black suit.

The 58th annual 2024 CMA Awards has concluded at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chris Stapleton was the big winner of the night, taking home three of his five nominations, including male vocalist of the year, as well as both single of the year and song of the year for his song, "White Horse."

Morgan Wallen was nominated in seven categories, the most of any artist this year, but only took home one award, entertainer of the year. Despite being the top award of the night, Wallen was absent from the ceremony.

The show's co-host Lainey Wilson also took home two trophies, including female vocalist of the year and music video of the year.

Chris Stapleton holding CMA Award

Chris Stapleton was the big winner of the 2024 CMA Awards, taking home three wins. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Below is a look at the 2024 CMA Awards complete winners list.

Entertainer of the year: Morgan Wallen

Single of the year: "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton

Album of the year: "Leather" by Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood performing at the 2024 CMA Awards

Cody Johnson, winner of album of the year, performed with Carrie Underwood at the 2024 CMA Awards (Getty Images)

Song of the year: "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards wearing an all-black outfit.

Lainey Wilson attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

Vocal duo of the year: Brooks & Dunn

Musical event of the year: "you look like you love me" Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Brooks and Dunn walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards together.

Brooks and Dunn took home vocal duo of the year, celebrating 18 years between wins. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Musician of the year: Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year: "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" by Lainey Wilson

New artist of the year: Megan Moroney

