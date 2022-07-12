‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star Chris Hemsworth calls daughter India Rose his ‘favorite superhero’ in new pics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Hemsworth is a proud papa.

On Monday, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star took to Instagram and shared heartfelt photos of his eldest child India Rose, his "favorite superhero."

The actor posted two adorable snaps for his 55.3 million followers. The first is a photo of India Rose visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he’s dressed in costume. Lying next to India is Thor’s hammer, which is almost as big as her. The second image shows the 38-year-old cradling the now-10-year-old in his arms as they enjoy some downtime together in between filming.

‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’: CHRISTIAN BALE IS VILLAINOUS GORR THE GOD BUTCHER IN NEW TRAILER

"Here’s two pics of me and my daughter," Hemsworth captioned the post. "One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero."

Hemsworth is a father to two other children: 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He shares all three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and actress. The couple said "I do" in 2010.

The latest film has proven to be a family affair. Two of Hemsworth’s children made cameos as they joined the children of costars Christian Bale and Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi on set. Hemsworth’s daughter "plays the character of Love" while one of his sons took on the role of a young Thor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2020, Hemsworth told GQ Australia that his upbringing has motivated him to be the best father possible.

"We had grown up with very little money," Hemsworth said at the time. "My parents struggled with bills and financial pressures and I thought if I'm an actor, I can get us out of it, I can take care of my family."

Hemsworth – who has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since donning the hammer of Thor, the Norse god of thunder, in 2011 – has clawed his way to the top of the earnings chart, becoming the second-highest-paid actor in 2019. Despite his success on the big screen, Hemsworth admitted that having to leave his family often takes a toll on him.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH'S BULGING ARM AND SKINNY LEGS HAS SOCIAL MEDIA TALKING

"Every job I'd take, every time I'd go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder," he explained. "For a little while you don't think the kids notice and then you realize they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I'm proud of, but that can also wait. Now what's more important is my kids are at an age I don't want to miss. And I'd hate to look back in 20 years and go, 'Right, let's get to work as a parent' and I've missed it all."

FOX News' Julius Young contributed to this report.