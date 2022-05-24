New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale as villainous Gorr the God Butcher

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder – and one villain is ready to take him down.

The actor has returned as Marvel’s Thor in the latest film for the comic franchise titled "Thor: Love and Thunder." In a new trailer released on Monday, viewers got a sneak peek at Christian Bale, who is starring as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

A clip from the trailer was first debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The film’s director, Taika Waititi, who co-stars as the comical alien Korg, tells "the story of space Viking Thor Odinson," who saves planet Earth "for the 500th time" and gets in shape after sporting a dad bod in "Avengers: Endgame" before embarking on a new journey.

In the trailer, Hemsworth is seen taking on a grueling workout that’s out of this world, including dragging an entire spaceship with a heavy chain before reaching for his Mjölnir hammer.

"And after all that, he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor," said Korg.

The hammer then slips from Thor’s reach and flies into the grip of Dr. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. The former flame flaunts a new silver winged helmet as the Mighty Thor.

"Oh, spoke too soon," Korg replied.

The trailer also unveiled Bale as bad guy Gorr, who vows, "All gods will die."

On Sunday, Hemsworth took to social media and shared his excitement for the latest flick.

"This trailer is gonna blow your mind," the 38-year-old promised. "It is something that I am so, so proud of. This film is incredible. I cannot wait for the fans to see it. It is the greatest thing that I've ever had the pleasure and honor of working on and I can't wait for you to see it."

"Thor: Love and Thunder," the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s "Thor" franchise, also stars Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe, as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy's" Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

Waititi previously directed 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" to rave reviews. While Portman did not appear in that film, the 40-year-old did play Thor's love interest in 2011's "Thor" and 2013’s "Thor: The Dark World."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" premieres in theaters on July 8.