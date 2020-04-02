John Stamos reveals he took home the 'Full House' love seat, co-stars react

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Stamos broke up the coronavirus self-isolation monotony when he surprised his “Full House” co-stars by revealing he took home one of the most iconic props from the show.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday where he revealed that he snagged the Tanner family love seat that acted as the centerpiece of the on-set living room where most of the iconic 90s sitcom’s episodes took place. He noted that it is currently being used as a baby gate to prevent his 1-year-old son, Billy, from going down the stairs of their home.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call,” Stamos captioned the image on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for Stamos’ “Full House” co-stars to take notice and respond to the snapshot.

“I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me,” commented Bob Saget.

Dave Coulier kept things light, writing: “A lot of my farts are still in that couch.”

Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin kept it to one-word comments, writing “Thief!” and “WHAAAAATTTT?!” respectively.

Meanwhile, Candace Cameron-Bure was surprised as she seemed to be under the impression that Saget got the couch.

“You got it?! Not Bob?” she wrote.

The iconic love seat was featured on “Full House,” which aired from 1987 until 1995.

It returned to the set of the Tanner-family home in 2016 when Netflix revived the series for a spinoff titled “Fuller House” that focused heavily on Cameron-Bure, Sweetin and Barber’s characters. However, most of the original cast ended up returning as well. According to E! News the cast finished filming the “Fuller House” fifth and final season in 2019. The first half already dropped and the second half will debut in the near future.