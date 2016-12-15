The X Factor: Goodbye Arin Ray and Beatrice Miller

It was the end of the road for “The X Factor” contestants Arin Ray and Beatrice Miller, who got the boot on the show’s double elimination Thursday night.

Ray, who was on “The X Factor” during season one as part of the group InTENsity, had difficulty fitting in this time around and was told by hosts Mario Lopez and Khloe Kardashian that he had the least votes in his favor and had to leave the competition.

Ray’s mentor, pop princess Britney Spears, told Ray he should take his journey on “The X Factor” as a “learning experience” for his music career.

Things got a bit more intense when Spears’ other contestant Beatrice Miller and Demi Lovato’s CeCe Frey were told they had to go head-to-head to prove who would stay in the competition.

Frey, who has been in the bottom two multiple times throughout the competition, sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You,” nailing certain parts but not quite hitting others in the song.

Meanwhile, Miller had a breakdown when finding out she was in jeopardy of going home. She managed to pull herself together and performed “White Flag.”

In an attempt to save her contestant, Lovato said her elimination vote went to Miller. Spears and music giant L.A. Reid cast their vote for Frey and Simon Cowell went with sending Miller home, ending her chances at becoming “The X Factor” winner.

During the Thanksgiving special broadcast of “The X Factor” the contenders were expected to dedicate their performances to people who have made an impact in their lives. Spears also revealed she would be premiering her latest music video “Scream & Shout” with will.i.am and “The X Factor UK” alum Cher Lloyd took the stage performing “Oath” with rapper Becky G.

Remaining in the competition are:

1. Carly Rose Sonenclar

2. Tate Stevens

3. Vino Alan

4. Emblem3

5. Diamond White

6. Paige Thomas

7. Fifth Harmony

8. CeCe Frey