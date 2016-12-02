JR Martinez Wins 'Dancing With The Stars'
J.R. Martinez and professional partner Karina Smirnoff claimed the mirrorball trophy.
JR_Martinez_champ_5El actor J. R. Martínez ganó el trofeo de la bola de cristal del programa de concurso "Dancing With the Stars" (Bailando con las estrellas), el martes 22 de noviembre de 2011. En la imagen, Martínez baila con su pareja Karina Smirnoff, el lunes. (Foto AP/ABC, Adam Taylor, Archivo)Â© 2011 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-5-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_martinez_champ_2In this image released by ABC-TV, war veteran and actor J.R. Martinez, right, and his partner Karina Smirnoff hold their award after they were crowned champions of the celebrity dance competition series, "Dancing with the Stars," Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC-TV, Adam Taylor)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-martinez-champ-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_8Iraq war veteran J.R. Martinez talks after after he was named the grand marshal for Pasadena's 123rd Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday, Nov 1, 2011. Leading the Jan. 2 procession of floats will be Martinez, the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, "All My Children" daytime soap opera star and Iraq War veteran seriously burned when his Humvee hit a land mine. He will also toss the coin before kickoff of the 98th Rose Bowl Game in honor of all wounded military personnel. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_11FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2011 file photo released by ABC, Rob Kardashian, right, and Cheryl Burke perform on the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," in Los Angeles. Two routines stand between the three Dancing With the Stars finalists and the show's disco-ball trophy. Reality star Rob Kardashian, TV personality Ricki Lake and actor and Army veteran J.R. Martinez will each perform two numbers on Monday's final dance-off. A new champion will be named Tuesday. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Taylor)Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_10FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file image released by ABC, war veteran J.R. Martinez, left, and his partner Karina Smirnoff perform on the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," in Los Angeles. Two routines stand between the three Dancing With the Stars finalists and the show's disco-ball trophy. Reality star Rob Kardashian, TV personality Ricki Lake and actor and Army veteran J.R. Martinez will each perform two numbers on Monday's final dance-off. A new champion will be named Tuesday. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Taylor)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_9Iraq war veteran J.R. Martinez poses for photos after he was named the grand marshal for Pasadena's 123rd Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday, Nov 1, 2011. Leading the Jan. 2 procession of floats will be Martinez, the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, "All My Children" daytime soap opera star and Iraq War veteran seriously burned when his Humvee hit a land mine. He will also toss the coin before kickoff of the 98th Rose Bowl Game in honor of all wounded military personnel. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_4In this Monday, Nov. 21, 2011 photo provided by ABC, J.R. Martinez, right, is shown with his partner Karina Smirnoff on the celebrity dance competition series, "Dancing with the Stars," in Los Angeles. Martinez and Smirnoff won the dance competition on Tuesday Nov. 22, 2011. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Taylor)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_champ_6In this Nov. 21, 2011 photo released by ABC, Rob Kardashian, right, and his partner Cheryl Burke perform on the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the remaining three couples will perform their favorite dance of the season for another score from the judges before the third-place finalists are eliminated. The remaining two pairs will compete in one final routine for the season 13 title. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Taylor)Â© 2011 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-champ-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_martinez_champ_7In this Nov. 21, 2011 photo released by ABC, Ricki Lake and her partner Derek Hough perform on the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the remaining three couples will perform their favorite dance of the season for another score from the judges before the third-place finalists are eliminated. The remaining two pairs will compete in one final routine for the season 13 title. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Taylor)Â© 2011 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-martinez-champ-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
