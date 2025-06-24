'The Price is Right' contestant wins new car after crashing own vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a game show contestant on "The Price Is Right" announced she had lost her car in a crash, she walked away with a brand-new ride.

During a recent episode of the beloved game show, player Antoinette was seen jumping ecstatically when she was called onto the stage. She yelled in excitement and gave audience members high-fives before she met host Drew Carey, 67, on stage.

'THE PRICE IS RIGHT' PLAYER NEARLY EXPERIENCES WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON GAME SHOW

Antoinette wore a purple shirt, glasses and a pink sash that read "Birthday Princess."

After Carey shared a birthday greeting with the contestant, it was announced that she had the chance to win a new car – a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. Once Antoinette saw the car, she appeared shocked and revealed that she had recently been in a car accident.

"I was just in a car accident," Antoinette said to Carey. "My car was just totaled."

Carey replied, "Well, let’s win this for you."

For a chance to win the new vehicle, Anotinette played a challenging game called "Pocket Change."

Antoinette was given the first digit of the car’s price — a two — and then had to correctly guess the remaining four numbers one at a time. The car’s price began at 25 cents, but with each incorrect guess, the price increased by another 25 cents.

For every correct guess, "The Price is Right" contestant picked an envelope from the wall which had a hidden amount of money. To win the car, the total from the envelopes had to match or exceed the final price of the car.

Antoinette first guessed the number four, as she looked at the screaming audience for help.

The buzzer was heard since that number was incorrect and the price of the car increased to 50 cents. She then correctly guessed the number, three, then picked an envelope off the wall. Antoinette chose the numbers, 7, (which was correct) and then 4, 5 -- which were incorrect, and the price of the car increased to $1.00.

After adding on the last number, 1, the game board read, $2,371.

While "The Price is Right" player guessed the 4 for the last number, the buzzer rang since it was incorrect – raising the price of the car to $1.25.



The expected total amount was – $23,715.

Carey then revealed each envelope that the contestant grabbed and added it to the game board. Her total added up to $1.65, which exceeded the $1.25 price tag on the car to Antoinette, resulting in her winning the vehicle.

"The Price is Right" host told the player, "Go get your new car."



Antoinette jumped for joy and ran around the game show stage, as she yelled, "I won! I won! Thank you, Jesus!"