Entertainment

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant slammed for 'embarrassing' fail

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant incorrectly guessed Disney puzzle

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Nikol, a recent contestant on "Wheel of Fortune," made such an "embarrassing" mistake on the game show that she surprised herself.

On Tuesday night's episode, Nikol was competing in the Song Lyrics category and the phrase was 12 words. She and her fellow contestants had gotten the puzzle nearly solved, with only one letter missing.

"See the line where the s-y meets the sea, it calls me" were the lyrics that Nikol was working with.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT PUTS RYAN SEACREST IN A HEADLOCK

Ryan Seacrest and Wheel of Fortune contestant

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant made a big mistake on Tuesday night's show hosted by Ryan Seacrest. (Wheel of Fortune/ABC/Instagram)

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest reminded Nikol that the phrase did not contain any more vowels. 

She quickly filled in the missing letter with an "O," creating the word, "Soy." 

"No, that's not it," Seacrest said, while someone in the audience could be heard exclaiming "Oh!"

Nikol immediately gasped and brought her hands to her head. "Oh my God!" she blurted out.

The correct lyrics of the song "How Far I'll Go" from the movie "Moana" are, "See the line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me."

A clip of Nikol's moment was shared on the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram page. Fans quickly weighed in on Nikol's "embarrassing" slip-up.

"How embarrassing!" one user commented. "That one hurt," another added.

Fans also came to Nikol's defense and admitted they would be nervous, too.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest point at the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up like "Wheel of Fortune" wheel

Seacrest co-hosts the game show with Vanna White. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television)

Vanna White in a blue dress stands in front of the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' with her hands on her hips

Vanna White has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"She was adorable, but I think nerves got to her for this puzzle," one user wrote. 

Another added, "Well it was cute. I’d probably forget my own name on WOF."

A photo of Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune"

Ryan Seacrest joined "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak's retirement in 2024. (Wheel of Fortune/ABC)

Seacrest has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" since Pat Sajak's retirement in 2024. Vanna White has served as a co-host since 1982. Her contract has been extended through the 2025-26 season.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

