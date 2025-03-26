'Wheel of Fortune' contestant slammed for 'embarrassing' fail

Nikol, a recent contestant on "Wheel of Fortune," made such an "embarrassing" mistake on the game show that she surprised herself.

On Tuesday night's episode, Nikol was competing in the Song Lyrics category and the phrase was 12 words. She and her fellow contestants had gotten the puzzle nearly solved, with only one letter missing.

"See the line where the s-y meets the sea, it calls me" were the lyrics that Nikol was working with.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest reminded Nikol that the phrase did not contain any more vowels.

She quickly filled in the missing letter with an "O," creating the word, "Soy."

"No, that's not it," Seacrest said, while someone in the audience could be heard exclaiming "Oh!"

Nikol immediately gasped and brought her hands to her head. "Oh my God!" she blurted out.

The correct lyrics of the song "How Far I'll Go" from the movie "Moana" are, "See the line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me."

A clip of Nikol's moment was shared on the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram page. Fans quickly weighed in on Nikol's "embarrassing" slip-up.

"How embarrassing!" one user commented. "That one hurt," another added.

Fans also came to Nikol's defense and admitted they would be nervous, too.

"She was adorable, but I think nerves got to her for this puzzle," one user wrote.

Another added, "Well it was cute. I’d probably forget my own name on WOF."

Seacrest has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" since Pat Sajak's retirement in 2024. Vanna White has served as a co-host since 1982. Her contract has been extended through the 2025-26 season.