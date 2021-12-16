'The Masked Singer' crowns its Season 6 winner

The winner of FOX's "The Masked Singer" was unveiled on Wednesday night during its Season 6 finale.

In the December 15th episode, singer Jewel took home the Golden Mask trophy for her performances as the Queen of Hearts.

The episode showed the final two singers, the winners from "Group A" and "Group B," – Jewel and Grammy-nominated performer Todrick Hall – competing for the top spot. The holiday-themed episode did not disappoint as Jewel and Hall, who was revealed to be the Bull, each performed twice.

Hall's performances of Des'ree's "You Gotta Be" and Hunter Hayes' "Invisible" left some panelists teary-eyed.

"Oh, that song struck a couple chords," judge Nicole Scherzinger told Hall, who had nothing but positive things to say about the experience on the show.

"I think that being inside this costume gave me courage," he said.

But it was Jewel who came out on top after covering Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Katy Perry's "Firework."

Jenny McCarthy told Jewel she has the "voice of an angel."

After her performance, Jewel told the crowd her experience on the show has been "kind of magical."

"I've found that it touched things in my own life from my history and bringing it in to today that's been real special," she said, per Yahoo!. "I just hope that I've been able to be a spark of inspiration for anybody right now that might be struggling in the darkness.

Scherzinger also ended the season with a win. She took home the Golden Ear trophy for the most correct guesses by a judge during the sixth season.

While Season 6 is over, a holiday special event will air on Dec. 22 titled "Sing Along with The Masked Singer." It will feature performances from contestants.

