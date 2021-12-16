Expand / Collapse search
'The Masked Singer' crowns its Season 6 winner

Wednesday's finale saw the Queen of Hearts and the Bull compete for the top spot

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
The winner of FOX's "The Masked Singer" was unveiled on Wednesday night during its Season 6 finale.

In the December 15th episode, singer Jewel took home the Golden Mask trophy for her performances as the Queen of Hearts.

The episode showed the final two singers, the winners from "Group A" and "Group B," – Jewel and Grammy-nominated performer Todrick Hall – competing for the top spot. The holiday-themed episode did not disappoint as Jewel and Hall, who was revealed to be the Bull, each performed twice.

Hall's performances of Des'ree's "You Gotta Be" and Hunter Hayes' "Invisible" left some panelists teary-eyed. 

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Jewel and host Nick Cannon in the two-hour holiday themed Season Six Finale of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Dec. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX

"Oh, that song struck a couple chords," judge Nicole Scherzinger told Hall, who had nothing but positive things to say about the experience on the show.

"I think that being inside this costume gave me courage," he said.

But it was Jewel who came out on top after covering Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Katy Perry's "Firework."

Jenny McCarthy told Jewel she has the "voice of an angel."

Host Nick Cannon and Todrick Hall embrace on stage. (Michael Becker / FOX)

After her performance, Jewel told the crowd her experience on the show has been "kind of magical."

"I've found that it touched things in my own life from my history and bringing it in to today that's been real special," she said, per Yahoo!. "I just hope that I've been able to be a spark of inspiration for anybody right now that might be struggling in the darkness.

Scherzinger also ended the season with a win. She took home the Golden Ear trophy for the most correct guesses by a judge during the sixth season.

The Queen of Hearts in the two-hour holiday themed Season 6 finale of "The Masked Singer." (Michael Becker / FOX)

While Season 6 is over, a holiday special event will air on Dec. 22 titled "Sing Along with The Masked Singer." It will feature performances from contestants.

 Bull, host Nick Cannon and Queen of Hearts during the Dec. 15 episode of "The Masked Singer."

 Bull, host Nick Cannon and Queen of Hearts during the Dec. 15 episode of "The Masked Singer." (Michael Becker / FOX)

Stars like LeAnn Rimes, Kelly Osbourne, Tori Spelling and many more have appeared on the 
singing competition show since its 2019 debut.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

