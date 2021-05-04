Kelly Osbourne bashes cancel culture amid mom Sharon's exit from 'The Talk': 'I don’t care what you think'

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out against cancel culture once again in the wake of her mom, Sharon Osbourne, leaving "The Talk."

The 36-year-old former reality star recently spoke with Us Weekly about her mom’s departure from the daytime talk show after she vocally supported Piers Morgan’s controversial criticism of Meghan Markle and allegations she made about the royal family in a recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I keep trying to get people to change the way they think about this in the sense of, don’t be afraid to make a mistake because we all are so privileged and it’s an honor," Kelly told the outlet about how she’s coping with heightened public scrutiny. "We’re a part of the right side of history. We’re part of a time when the world is changing finally, for the good, in the sense that people are waking up. They’re seeing that people have not been held accountable and that there is a huge problem with race in this world."

The "Fashion Police" star noted that she’s specifically taken notice of how women have made their voices heard in recent years, particularly in Hollywood.

KELLY OSBOURNE CONFESSES SHE RELAPSED AFTER ALMOST FOUR YEARS OF SOBRIETY

"The pendulum swung so far in one direction that it’s going to have to swing in the other for a little bit before we find some normal ground and we figure out what’s right and what’s wrong," she explained.

The star noted that she wants people to engage with the changes being made in the world, but fears too many are afraid to participate for fear of getting something wrong and becoming the target of public outcry.

"That’s why, like, I don’t give a f--k about cancel culture. I don’t give a f--k about what anyone thinks about me in that sense," she said. "Like, if you think I’m a racist, fine. You think I’m a racist. I know who I am. I don’t care what you think of me. I care what [my cohost] Jeff thinks of me. I care what my family thinks of me. I don’t care what somebody hiding behind a computer and a fake Instagram page who puts up stuff where they don’t practice what they preach [thinks]."

Osbourne’s comments on cancel culture echo those she previously made in an interview with Extra.

KELLY OSBOURNE SAYS SHE'S REJECTING MEN WHO WOULDN'T DATE HER PRE-WEIGHT LOSS

"I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough," she told the outlet at the time. "It’s not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake, everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f--k cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture."

Osbourne has been doing a lot of press lately after going public with her confession that she relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. In addition, she’s also got a new podcast that she is promoting. As a result, she appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast where she further discussed her family.

According to People, she revealed to the hosts that, while things are difficult with her mom right now, her sister Aimee is no longer in her life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We don't talk," Kelly confessed of her sibling who refused to be a part of the family’s famous reality show years ago. "We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aimee, who is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy’s children, previously said she simply didn’t see a career in reality TV being for her and opted to stay off-camera.