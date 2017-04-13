THE LIGHTER NOTE: Commercials bite celebs in the butt, while topless baristas days may be numbered

Commercials backfire on celebrities, the days of topless baristas draw nigh, Toyota previews a futuristic 4X4, an Australian anchor comes out on top in blouse scandal, all in today's Lighter Note.

Entertainment + Celebs

9 celebrity ads that backfired

They have the potential to make millions, but when the celebrities choose to jump into the advertising waters, there’s always the risk that it could backfire. Here are a few examples when things went terribly wrong.



Click for more Entertainment…

Food + Drink

Bare-chested baristas may soon be outlawed in Washington city

Washington state is known as the birthplace of the bikini barista— female coffee servers who wear tiny bathing suits, pasties or sometimes no tops at all. But now, after a series of mounting complaints, Everett, Wash. is considering a city ordinance that would require the nearly-naked servers to wear more conservative clothing.



Click for more Food + Drink…

Cars + Trucks

The Toyota FT-4X is for people who kind of like the great outdoors

Toyota’s latest concept looks like a futuristic 4x4, but was designed more for the urban grind. The FT-4X channels the essence of the classic Toyota FJ onto a compact crossover platform that’s about the size of the Jeep Renegade, it’s most obvious competitor.



Click for more Cars + Trucks…

House + Home

Don Rickles' California beach house hits the market for $7.9 million

Don Rickles, known as the King of Insult Comics, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on April 6 at the age of 90.



Click for more House + Home…

Travel + Outdoors

Glass-bottomed pool sits 500 feet above downtown Houston

Those looking for a thrilling swim can take a dip with impeccable views at Houston's Market Square Tower, where they'll find a glass-bottomed pool that's not for the faint of heart.

Click for more Travel + Outdoors…

Fitness + Wellness

10 benefits of having sex every couple should know

The mental and physical benefits of a healthy sex life extend far beyond your bedroom.



Click for more Fitness + Wellness…

Style + Beauty

Australian news anchor fires back after getting called out for 'outfit repeat'

Being a television personality comes with a lot of perks. Getting to live your life without criticism? Not one of them.



Click for more Style + Beauty…