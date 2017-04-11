Glass-bottomed pool sits 500 feet above downtown Houston

Those looking for a thrilling swim can take a dip with impeccable views at Houston's Market Square Tower, where they'll find a glass-bottomed pool that's not for the faint of heart.

Perched on the rooftop of a 40-story residential tower, the see-through infinity edge pool is 500 feet above street level, giving swimmers views of downtown Houston below.

The pool, which opened in October of 2016, is the city's first glass-bottomed pool and Texas' highest. It extends 10 feet beyond the side of the building to make it seem as if you're floating in the sky while you take a dip.

You need to be a resident of Market Square Tower in order to access the pool. One-bedroom apartments at the tower start at around $2,100 a month.

For those who might find the sky pool intimidating, the property also has another pool on its fourth floor terrace.