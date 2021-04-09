'The Crown' star Tobias Menzies reacts to Prince Philip's death

Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in the popular Netflix series "The Crown," has reacted to the royal's death.

A rep for the actor told Fox News in a statement on Friday: "If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare.

"O good old man! how well in thee appears/ The constant service of the antique world...

"Rest in Peace," the statement concluded.

PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH AND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S HUSBAND, DEAD AT 99

Menzies portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh in Season 3 and 4 of the drama series alongside Olivia Colman who played Queen Elizabeth II.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the new cast of ‘The Crown’ and to be working with Olivia Colman again," he said at the time. "I look forward to becoming her ‘liege man of life and limb.’"

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip's passing on Friday morning. He was 99 years old.

PRINCE PHILIP WILL NOT HAVE A STATE FUNERAL, BODY WILL LIE AT REST IN WINDSOR CASTLE

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace announced in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for 73 years. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

his funeral plans will be announced by Buckingham Palace soon, according to the College of Arms.

In a press release issued on Friday, the College of Arms confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a State Funeral or will be "Lying-in-State."

"His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the statement continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."