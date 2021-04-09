Prince Philip will not have a State Funeral, body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle

Prince Philip died Friday at 99 years old and his funeral plans will be announced by Buckingham Palace soon, according to the College of Arms.

In a press release issued on Friday, the College of Arms confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a State Funeral and "will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State."

"His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the statement continued.

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."

PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH AND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S HUSBAND, DEAD AT 99

Flags, official and the Union Jack, will be flown at half-mast "from now until 08:00 on the day following the funeral."

"Any non-official flags flying or due to be flown should be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag flying at half-mast. Official flags scheduled to be flown should be flown as planned but at half-mast," the statement described.

QUEEN ELIZABETH TO ENTER 8 DAYS OF MOURNING FOLLOWING PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

"The Governments of the Commonwealth Realms, British Overseas Territories and Dependencies will be following the same flag protocol as set out above," it added.

Prince Philip's royal titles are "hereditary" and will be passed down to his eldest son, HRH The Prince of Wales.

A TIMELINE OF PRINCE PHILIP'S RELATIONSHIP WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH

On November 20, 1947, Philip was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, of Greenwich in the County of London.

"In the event of the Prince of Wales or any subsequent holder of these titles succeeding to the Crown, these titles and all others held will merge with the Crown," the College of Arms declared.