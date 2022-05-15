'The Bachelorette' stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are married: 'We feel so lucky!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally said "I do" and were married nearly six years after meeting on the ABC reality dating show "The Bachelorette."

The pair exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, Saturday after previously postponing their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," the 31-year-old real estate developer told People magazine of her sports announcer husband.

"Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."

Fletcher walked down the aisle wearing an off-the-shoulder Ines Di Santo gown with a fitted bodice that draped down into an ethereal white tulle train.

"It feels so good. It took a while to get here, but it was all so worth it. We are finally married. Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together," she said.

Guests at the black-tie event included "Bachelor" alums Becca Tilley, who served as a bridesmaid; Raven Gates; and Adam Gottschalk.

The power couple joined forces with Gianna SanFilippo and Leila Lewis of BeInspired PR to plan an elegant Italian outdoor dinner of pasta, steak and fish for their guests before continuing celebrations at the vineyard just 35 minutes north of Santa Barbara.

"We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense but also playful and fun and unique," Fletcher said. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!"

It's unclear if Jordan's brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was in attendance. The brothers have had a broken relationship for years.

Rodgers and Fletcher have a lengthy history. He first proposed in 2016 during Season 12 of the popular program, when she gave Jordan her final rose instead of runner-up Robby Hayes.

He later proposed off camera again in 2019, and they began wedding planning, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to force them to take a step back from what was supposed to be one of the most exciting times in their lives.

"We had a date in 2020, and then we had a date in 2021," Rodgers said of having to reschedule their big day twice.

"We kept thinking the world would get back to normal, but it didn't."

They briefly considered eloping but "realized that time had already been on our side, and we decided to just ride it out, so the day could be exactly what we wanted it to be," Fletcher said.

Despite abnormal snags in an already chaotic time, Fletcher and Rodgers are excited to settle into newlywed bliss.

"Jordan is everything I've always looked for in a man," she said. "I'm just so ready for this next chapter of our lives to start."

Fletcher and Rodgers are the fifth "Bachelorette" couple to get married from the franchise, following Trista and Ryan Sutter, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

Season 7 "Bachelorette" Ashley Hebert and winner J.P. Rosenbaum married in 2012, and the couple have two children together, but they announced their split in 2020 with a divorce finalized in October 2021.