Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott absent from family Christmas card photo

Tori Spelling gave fans a sneak peek at her family's Christmas card this year and noticeably absent was her husband Dean McDermott.

The former "90210" star posed with their five kids in a farm setting and the greeting read, "Happy Holidays. From our farm to your home. XOXO, Tori & Family."

Spelling, 48, and McDermott, 55, have fended off split rumors for months and the actress even told a fan in the post's comments section that McDermott was filming a project in Canada when the photo for the card was taken.

"Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture," one person suggested.

"Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," Spelling snapped back.

In September, McDermott deflected answering a question about a potential divorce on the "Feminine Warrior" podcast .

"It’s just weird that people need to know," he said. "‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

The actor added, "I don’t reply anymore. It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'"

Meanwhile, Spelling was spotted in October taking a heated phone call outside of an attorney's office. The daughter of producer Aaron Spelling was seen holding a notebook that listed a 3 p.m. meeting with a lawyer. The topics of discussion listed included "assets," "support" and "custody."

In March, the " Beverly Hills, 90210 " actress was spotted without her wedding ring and then in June, she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show she and McDermott don't sleep in the same bed anymore.

Spelling and McDermott previously faced strife when McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling in 2014, though they managed to reconcile.

The couple has been married since May 2006 and shares five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.