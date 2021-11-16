Celebrities share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

Everybody has a favorite Thanksgiving dish, even celebrities. Ree Drummond, Tori Spelling, Kelly Ripa and more have shared with fans their favorite foods to eat on the holiday.

Some dishes are traditional, and some are not what you'd expect.

Here's a look at what some stars have said over the years about their go-to dishes:

Ree Drummond

Drummond, known famously as The Pioneer Woman, has always shared her favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

She loves to make a Nantucket Cranberry Pie, a cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and a homemade cranberry sauce to go with her roasted turkey.

Tori Spelling

Most Thanksgiving meals include some kind of green bean dish. Spelling serves her guests the vegetable with a twist.

"My green bean bundles wrapped in bacon are a Thanksgiving staple," Spelling has said.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa's family isn't big on turkey after they experienced a Thanksgiving disaster one year. The family had a handful of unexpected guests, and the oven went out, leaving half of the turkey raw.

Instead, Ripa makes different kinds of proteins on the holiday.

"Joaquin is really big on the sage and butter pork chop," she said. "He loves it so much! My daughter is more like my people. We like a whipped mashed potato, but we also like a mashed sweet potato. We like anything mashed and carbohydrate."

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL: BEST AND WORST TIMES TO GO

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari has released multiple cookbooks, and her Thanksgiving day spread is usually a mix of her favorite recipes.

"I’m gonna be doing the stuffing that’s in the book [and] the gluten-free and dairy-free pecan pie," she told Us Weekly last year ahead of the holiday. "I’m gonna do the spicy deviled eggs as an appetizer and I’m gonna do the apple pie from True Roots, the butternut squash mash and then the crispy brussels sprouts. So, quite a lot of stuff!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jessica Alba

Alba really doesn't have a specific favorite dish. She likes "to cook it all," although she gave an honorable mention to turkey, stuffing and candied yams.

"I like to cook it all!" Alba said. "I like turkey; I like stuffing; I like candied yams — I like it all!"

Jake Gyllenhaal

Gyllenhaal's favorite Thanksgiving dish isn't very common but seems to be made with love by his mom.

"My mom makes this crazy cucumber salad," he told ExtraTV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gigi Hadid

Hadid tends to focus on desserts during the holiday, calling herself "the pie girl."

"I always make pies for Thanksgiving. I'm the pie girl," she told WWD. "I love rhubarb pie, I love apple pie and pumpkin pie and blackberry pie — but sometimes that mixes with the rhubarb into one [pie]."

"My dad does really good stuffing and all of the meat, and my mom is the best for buttered carrots and cranberry Jell-O, or whatever you call it. Bella does dessert. Anwar just eats, and I do pie," the supermodel added.